(Adds comment from Yahoo)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON May 19 Yahoo Inc shares
fell 7.6 percent on Tuesday on concerns that a possible change
in U.S. tax regulations would affect Yahoo's planned spinoff of
its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
The change - discussed by a U.S. Internal Revenue Service
(IRS) official in Washington - could complicate the plan
announced by Yahoo in January to spin off its 15 percent stake
in Alibaba tax free.
Yahoo said in a statement that it understood the IRS
statement was not specific to Yahoo's planned spin-off of its
remaining stake in Alibaba Group and its Small Business unit.
The company, which filed its pending ruling request for the
Alibaba spinoff with the IRS in the first quarter of this year,
said the IRS statement reflected no change in applicable law,
and did not affect previously filed ruling requests.
"Yahoo continues to work toward completing the planned
spin-off in Q4 2015," the company's spokesperson said in the
statement.
The IRS is considering a change to its rules on spinoffs and
may suspend new requests, according to a statement from the
Internal Revenue Service. It said an official described the
agency's process at a legal conference on Tuesday.
The IRS said it had been asked whether it was considering a
change in its rules on "spin-offs in which the active trade or
business of the distributing corporation or the controlled
corporation is small in relation to its other assets."
Speaking at the legal conference, the IRS official said, "We
are thinking about it. But we have made no decisions."
The official added, "While we are studying these matters,
ruling requests that are already in house will continue to be
handled in the normal fashion for now, but this may change.
Requests received after this announcement may be held in
abeyance as we study the area, and ultimately we may decide not
to entertain these ruling requests at all."
Still, investors took the IRS comments as a threat to
Yahoo's plan.
"The concern is there may be road blocks to this event,"
said Colin Gillis, BGC Partners analyst, referring to Yahoo's
spinoff of the Alibaba stake. Shareholders may also worry about
the prospects for a potential spinoff of the company's Japan
business, Gillis said.
Almost 30 million shares in Yahoo changed hands between 3:40
p.m. EDT (1940 GMT) and the 4 p.m. market close, out of the 41.9
million shares traded in the full session. The trading volume
was almost three times Yahoo's 10-day average.
Shares of Alibaba closed up 1.3 percent at $88.21. Shares of
Yahoo fell $3.38 to $40.98.
"People are interpreting (the IRS change) as negative for
Yahoo right off the bat," Victor Anthony, analyst at Axiom
Capital.
