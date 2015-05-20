May 20 Yahoo Inc's planned spin-off of
its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is likely to
proceed on a tax-free basis, analysts said, as Yahoo shares
regained most of their losses after concerns of a possible
change in U.S. tax rules spurred a slide on Tuesday.
The stock closed up $1.81 to $42.73 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday. It fell $3.38 on Tuesday, wiping more than $3 billion
off its market value after a U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
official said it may consider a change to its spin-off rules.
"Anything can happen, but I'm going with the bet that this
won't impact spin-off of Alibaba shares for Yahoo," Axiom
Capital analyst Victor Anthony told Reuters.
A tax-free spin-off of the Alibaba stake was "more than
likely", Raymond James analysts said but reduced its probability
estimate to 60 percent from 80 percent.
A change in tax rules, however, will pose some risk to the
company's ability to spin off Yahoo Japan, Anthony said.
The search giant said last month it had hired advisers to
help evaluate options for its Yahoo Japan stake, which analysts
estimate could fetch more than $5 billion after tax.
Yahoo plans to spin off a $34 billion stake in Alibaba into
a public company along with Yahoo Small Business that provides
domain names and local marketing. It submitted a request to the
IRS in the first quarter regarding the spin-off.
Current rules make a spin-off tax free if the entity being
separated has an active business.
If taxed at the full 40 percent rate, Yahoo shares would be
worth just about $20 billion, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst
Robert Peck wrote.
The IRS, however, was unlikely to announce such a major
change through a "non-senior" official at a Washington, D.C. Bar
Association event, he said.
Yahoo was working to complete the spin-off in the fourth
quarter, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that the IRS
said requests already in process would not be frozen.
"There is some government suspicion that the Yahoo spinco is
merely a shell for its investment holdings and that new
guidelines could establish new rules of the road for spinoffs
and active business levels," Guggenheim Securities analyst Chris
Krueger wrote.
Yahoo Small Business has about $50 million in earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
Even if IRS changes its rules and deems Yahoo's planned
spin-off taxable, the search giant may find ways to soften the
blow.
Yahoo can get a similar result by spinning out its core
business, leaving behind the so-called active business with its
untaxed Asian assets, Nomura analyst Anthony DiClemente wrote.
A sale of all of Yahoo, possibly to Alibaba, was also an
option.
Alibaba CEO Jack Ma could buy Yahoo in a cash-and-stock
deal, claw back the stock and essentially cancel the shares that
he just issued, BGC Partners analyst Colin Gillis told Reuters.
"Because of the tax advantage that he would receive in doing
that, he would be a bidder that no other bidder could be."
