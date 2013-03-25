March 25 Yahoo Inc has snapped up
mobile news aggregator Summly, the companies said on their
websites on Monday.
Summly, founded by 17-year-old Nick D'Aloisio, sorts news by
topics in quick bites for smartphones. The start-up works
closely with News Corp and is backed by Chinese
investor Li Ka-Shing and angel investors including the actor
Ashton Kutcher and the artist and designer Yoko Ono.
The Summly app will be removed from the Apple Inc
store and will be integrated into Yahoo's mobile initiatives.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Yahoo has acquired several small mobile and web start-up
companies since former Google executive Marissa Mayer
became chief executive last year.