By Alexei Oreskovic and Paul Sandle
SAN FRANCISCO/LONDON March 25 Yahoo Inc
has snapped up mobile news aggregator Summly, the latest in a
string of small acquisitions intended to bolster the Web
portal's mobile services.
Summly, founded by 17-year-old Nick D'Aloisio two years ago
from his home in London, sorts news by topics in quick bites for
smartphones. The start-up works closely with News Corp
and is backed by Chinese investor Li Ka-Shing and angel
investors including actor Ashton Kutcher and artist Yoko Ono.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though technology blog
AllThingsD reported that Yahoo paid roughly $30 million, citing
anonymous sources.
D'Aloisio said Yahoo would use the technology that powers
Summly to reinvent the delivery of information such as news,
weather, stocks and finance for mobile devices.
"What I am excited about with Yahoo is under the new
leadership of Marissa Mayer, it's a classic Internet company
that has such a big opportunity," he told Reuters.
Yahoo said it will shut down the Summly app but will
integrate the company's natural language processing and
machine-learning technology across Yahoo's various online
services, particularly Yahoo's line-up of mobile services.
Yahoo Chief Executive Mayer is stepping up the company's
efforts to build online services for the smartphones and tablets
that consumers increasingly use to access the Web. Yahoo has
acquired a handful of small, mobile start-ups since Mayer took
over in July, though the company has yet to do any large
acquisitions.
Three Summly employees will join Yahoo as part of the deal,
which is expected to close in the second quarter, according to
Yahoo Senior Vice President of Mobile and Emerging Products Adam
Cahan. Summly founder D'Aloisio will remain in London and be
Yahoo's youngest employee, Cahan told Reuters.
D'Aloisio, a pupil at King's College School, said he was
unperturbed about moving from a start-up to multinational.
"I'm looking forward to it because they've built a really
great environment for start-ups and founders," he said.
He said he planned to invest his multi-million pound
windfall, although he added that due to his age, he "could not
really touch it" yet.
Shares of Yahoo, which have surged roughly 50 percent since
Mayer became CEO, rose 19 cents to $23.45 Monday afternoon.