June 18 Yahoo Inc said U.S. law
enforcement agencies made between 12,000 and 13,000 requests for
data in the last six months, the latest in a series of
disclosures by technology companies since intelligence leaks
showed the extent of government data gathering efforts.
The company said the requests were made between Dec. 1, 2012
and May 31 this year.
"The most common of these requests concerned fraud,
homicides, kidnappings, and other criminal investigations,"
Yahoo said in a statement posted on its Tumblr page. ()
Others were made under the U.S. Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Act, it said.
Technology companies have been under pressure to disclose
the precise nature of their cooperation with the U.S. National
Security Agency (NSA) after leaked documents showed it had been
acquiring consumer data from them for years.
Edward Snowden, a disillusioned former CIA computer
technician who had worked as a contractor at the NSA, identified
himself as the source of multiple disclosures on the
surveillance that were published by the Guardian and the
Washington Post this month.
The reports fuelled a passionate debate in the United States
over how to balance civil liberties and the right to individual
privacy with concerns about national security.
Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc
have also disclosed the number of data requests they
received from U.S. law enforcement authorities.
The companies denied the NSA had any direct access to their
servers and said consumer data was only handed over if the
request was in the form of a court order.