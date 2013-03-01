March 1 For more than six years, Tammy Saunders
has woken at 5:30 a.m., showered, dressed and walked upstairs -
to her office.
A nurse practitioner, Saunders works as a case manager for
Hartford, Connecticut-based health insurer Aetna Inc,
helping college students recovering from accidents or surgery
get the follow-up services they need.
The bonuses? No ironing, no commute and no need for
after-school care for the kids. Also, less chatting with other
employees - so fewer distractions.
"There are days when I sit at my desk, and I don't move all
day," said Saunders, a proud member of the 47 percent of Aetna
employees who work at home. She lives 20 minutes away from
headquarters by car.
Of course, that also means no coffee breaks, lunches or
group chats about, say, the Oscars. "I miss them, but not enough
to go back into the office."
Ever since Yahoo!'s new chief executive, Marissa
Mayer, called at-home workers back to the office last Friday,
American workplaces are buzzing with debate over the benefits of
telecommuting. Mayer said employees needed to be back together
to innovate better at the technology firm.
Silicon Valley may swear by its
brainstorming-together-in-the-office culture, but many private
companies and even the federal government have put their weight
behind telecommuting.
In 2012, 63 percent of companies allowed employees to work
some hours from home compared with 34 percent in 2005, according
to the National Study of Employers, which was produced by the
Society for Human Resource Management and the Families and Work
Institute.
A 2010 survey by SHRM, the human resources industry's
largest trade group, said that providing flexible work
arrangements such as telecommuting, part-time work and phased-in
retirement was the best way to attract and retain the best
workers. And 20 percent of companies allow workers to work
full-time from home.
Of health insurer Aetna's 35,000 employees, 14,500 do not
have a desk at Aetna, a move that the company's top executives,
CEO Mark Bertolini and national business chief Joseph Zubretsky,
have said helps cut costs in real estate.
Another almost 2,000 people work from home a few days a
week, putting teleworkers at 47 percent of its total.
That number has grown steadily since 2005, when about 9
percent of its employees were logging on outside of an office.
Another 1,800 people spend half their time in an Aetna office.
In part, that migration was hastened when the company closed
down its Middletown, Connecticut campus in 2010, home to some
4,000 employees.
Through telecommuting, the company has cut 2.7 million
square feet of office space at $29 a square foot, for about $78
million in cost savings a year including utilities,
housekeeping, mail service and document shredding.
Teleworkers, who in addition to nurses and physicians
include customer service representatives, claims processors,
network managers, communications and human resources
professionals, lawyers, underwriters, actuaries and others, have
high productivity, Aetna says. Many are likely to be women as
about three-quarters of the company's workforce is female.
SO HAPPY NOT TOGETHER
The company has built a culture around it. When CEO
Bertolini, an admitted technophile, does his quarterly
company-wide address, Aetna's employees don't dial into a
conference call, they watch a video conference.
Another benefit of teleworking is retention, with annual
voluntary turnover for those Aetna employees who work at home in
the 2 to 3 percent range, Bertolini said this week at the
Detroit Economic Club where he spoke to local business and
health care leaders. That compares with company-wide turnover
that is about 8 percent.
Shelly Ferensic is head of claims at Aetna, which processes
1 million claims a day. Her department has 2,000 employees
around the country, about half of whom work from home.
These processors are responsible for handling more than 100
medical or dental claims a day, a largely electronic job. They
receive the claims online, work out issues such as which
provider needs to be reimbursed and then push them out.
Aetna provides a secure laptop or desktop computer, a
separate modem and router, a separate phone line, a paper
shredder and a locking file cabinet. Before workers can start,
the company inspects the home office.
Ferensic, who works out of an office in Jacksonville,
Florida, says that the claims teleworkers are 10 to 20 percent
more productive than their in-office counterparts and produce
comparable quality.
"They work a 40-hour work week, but it's flexible as long as
they put in the hours and meet their productivity objective,"
she said. They are measured on producing a certain number of
average claims per hour.
Workers have webcams on their computers for monthly
one-on-one meetings, attend videoconferences and work with a
local office for support.
The main downsides are that employees who work at home
aren't there to meet with customers and some issues have to be
handled in person, Ferensic said, who has also worked from home.
And there is a limit to how much the company can handle in
terms of at-home workforce and still ensure an Aetna culture.
"I think it's reached a point where it's a comfortable
number at about half. I don't envision growing it much from
that," Ferensic said, referring to her division.