By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Yahoo Chief
Executive Marissa Mayer's decision to ban telecommuting sparked
outrage around the country, but left many in Silicon Valley
wondering what the fuss was all about.
Working from home is common enough in the Valley, but that
is in addition to - not instead of - the 40-plus hours spent
working in the office. Despite the area's image as a
freewheeling space that makes much of the technology that allows
people to work remotely, Bay Area workers tend to head into the
office, especially at start-ups.
"Every idea we have is a result of more than two people
sitting in a room, riffing on or trying to think up a clever
solution to a certain problem," said Sahil Lavingia, founder of
payments startup Gumroad. "Things like that you can't do over
any Internet protocol."
That does not mean Lavingia thinks his staff should never
work from home. Just the opposite.
"Everyone should have a setup at home that makes them
equally as productive, or close, as if they were in the office,"
he says. "Many people put in hours before and after work, and on
the weekends."
The new policy at Yahoo, announced in a Feb. 22
memo, calls for "all employees with work-from-home arrangements
to work in Yahoo! offices." The change goes into effect in June.
Many of the storied trappings of startup life - the free
food, the game rooms, the flip-flops - are aimed at keeping
people in the office. That goes for the engineers, often young
and male, just as it does for other employees in groups such as
marketing and sales.
And the private, Wi-Fi-equipped buses that shuttle employees
from San Francisco to Google and Facebook and other companies
based in Silicon Valley are meant to make the commute more
productive, lest anyone advocate eliminating them altogether.
The lack of rules is also a hallmark of startup culture, and
few companies will declare a firm policy on issues like
telecommuting. But the message is pretty clear.
Apple Inc cofounder Steve Jobs liked to talk about
the long hours employees put in at the company's Cupertino,
California, headquarters. "I've seen cars in the parking lot
late at night, cots in some of the engineering offices," he said
at a 2010 press conference.
Many companies hold regular meetings which all employees are
strongly encouraged attend. At Twitter, they are called "tea
time" meetings, but more typically Silicon Valley companies use
the term "all-hands."
Cloud-content start-up Box holds an all-hands every Friday
over lunch at its main office in Los Altos, California, and
streams it to a satellite office in San Francisco. Box also has
London offices, where a rebroadcast runs the following week.
And sometimes companies insist workers show up at the
office, such as during the start-of-semester crunches at online
textbook company Chegg, says CEO Dan Rosensweig.
"Everybody knows to either be in, or be available,"
Rosensweig says. "When you're in the rush, you can't really
afford to not know where somebody is."
He believes Silicon Valley's premium on in-person
collaborations comes from different teams having overlapping
responsibility for products.
"Most of the companies out here, there's product,
engineering, and business," he says. "There isn't necessarily
one person who owns every piece of the P&L," or profit and loss
statement, meaning that close communication is crucial.
David Rusenko, founder of Web-building service Weebly, says
it simply becomes more efficient for everyone to sit together.
"We've tried to work with contract designers remotely, and
the feedback cycle gets so long," he says. "If you're sitting
with somebody two seats away, you say, 'Hey, I'm finished with
this, can you take a look.'"
Teams can have as many as 10 back-and-forths a day when they
are physically together, compared with maybe one working
remotely, he says.
Some workers chafe at the premium that companies place on a
physical presence, including Jeff Spirer, a mobile-marketing
veteran. He recalls one job at which the CEO required everyone
to be at the office, even though many employees had long
commutes and would have been more productive staying home a
couple of days a week.
"It was much easier for me to work at home, which I could
only really do when he was traveling," Spirer says, referring to
the CEO.
Old-guard Silicon Valley companies such as Hewlett-Packard
Co and Cisco Systems Inc tend to be much more
open to telecommuting.
That contrast may explain Yahoo's new policy. It is a big,
mature company, but a struggling one, and people inside and
outside agree it desperately needs a jolt of the
all-hands-on-deck, start-up spirit.
"This isn't a broad industry view on working from home, this
is about what is right for Yahoo!, right now," a Yahoo
spokeswoman said.