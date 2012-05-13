Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Scott Thompson is stepping down after a controversy over a fake computer science college degree on his biography, a source familiar with the situation said on Su nday.

Thompson's interim replacement, effective immediately , will be Yahoo's global media head Ross Levinson.

Yahoo was not immediately available for comment

Yahoo has said that Thompson, the former president of eBay Inc division PayPal, did not have a computer science degree, despite what was stated in his official company biography and in regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Yahoo is in the midst of trying to revive revenue growth and its popularity with consumers, facing fierce competition from Google, Facebook and other online companies.

