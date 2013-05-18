SAN FRANCISCO May 17 Yahoo Inc's board
will meet on Sunday to vote on whether to offer $1.1 billion in
cash for New York-based blogging service Tumblr, tech blog
AllThingsD cited sources close to the situation as saying on
Friday.
Such an acquisition would be CEO Marissa Mayer's largest
deal since taking the helm of the once-iconic Internet company
in July 2012. Yahoo is keen on Tumblr because its younger user
base would enhance the older website's "cool factor," the
technology blog cited the sources as saying.
The news could be announced as soon as Monday, it said.
Yahoo has invited press to an event in Manhattan at which it
promised to "share something special," without elaborating.
Mayer, who spent 13 years at Google Inc, is trying to
revitalize a former Internet powerhouse that in recent years has
struggled with declining business. On its home page, Tumblr says
it hosts 108 million blogs, with 50.7 billion posts between
them.
Yahoo declined to comment, while Tumblr did not respond to
requests for comment.