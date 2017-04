Marissa Mayer, President and CEO of Yahoo!, speaks on stage during a fireside chat session at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2013 in San Francisco, California September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN FRANCISCO Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer said the Internet company now has more than 800 million monthly active users, which she said represented 20 percent growth.

Speaking at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Mayer said the 800 million users did not include traffic from Tumblr, the online blog and social media hub that it acquired earlier this year.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic)