April 14 Yahoo Inc and Vevo, an online
music video hub that provides some of the most popular content
on Google's YouTube, have expanded their content and
regional partnership, Vevo said Monday amid mounting competition
for online viewers.
The deal brings Vevo's music videos, live concert events and
other original music programming to Yahoo's video channel, Yahoo
Screen, in the United States and Canada.
In coming weeks, the partnership will extend to Britain,
Germany, Spain, France and Italy as well as the Yahoo Screen
mobile app, the statement said. (r.reuters.com/cyj58v)
Vevo's videos have been featuring on Yahoo Music since 2012.
The reworked deal with Vevo highlights Yahoo Chief Executive
Marissa Mayer's strategy to increase video views as she tries
to increase the time users spend on its websites.
Online video commands higher ad rates than other types of
Web content and has become a competitive arena as it is
increasingly viewed as a bulwark against the steady decline in
prices for online display ads.
Vevo, which is a joint venture of Universal Music Group and
Sony Music Entertainment, also has Google Inc as a minority
stakeholder.
Universal Music is owned by Vivendi SA and Sony
Music is a unit of Sony Corp.
(Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Eric
Walsh and Ken Wills)