By Deborah M. Todd and Jeffrey Dastin
SAN FRANCISCO July 21 Former Yahoo executive Dan
Rosensweig has not worked at the pioneering internet company in
nearly a decade.
But last week, as Yahoo Inc prepared to sell its
core internet business, he was sporting a Yahoo T-shirt and, in
an interview, reveled in memories of the company's heyday, along
with the deep impact its alumni had - and still have - in
shaping Silicon Valley.
He recalled a workforce that believed "they were doing
something that mattered: bringing people information," said
Rosensweig, the company's chief operating officer from 2002
until 2007. "I hire as many ex-Yahoos as I can, because I know
their commitment, their talent."
Rosensweig - now CEO of the online education company Chegg
Inc - is one of scores of executives around Silicon
Valley who still "bleed purple," as many Yahoo alums put it,
despite the company's more recent instability and decline.
In the formative years of the web, Yahoo was the biggest,
richest internet upstart in Silicon Valley, and it incubated a
generation of executives. Now, as a sale and possible
dismemberment of the company looms, a wave of sorrow and
nostalgia is reverberating through the Yahoo diaspora.
"People are sad," said Change.org President Jennifer Dulski,
who left Yahoo in 2007 after nearly a decade. "Until it really
is over, a lot of us believe there will be a chance for
resurgence."
She compared the emotions surrounding the auction to "when
your parents sell your childhood home."
Launched in 1994 by two Stanford graduate students, Jerry
Yang and David Filo, Yahoo in its early years was the
destination of choice for many making their first forays into
the world wide web. The company soared, and then crashed in the
first dot-com bubble - and then emerged from the rubble as one
of the few internet companies with substantial revenues and
profits.
The peak came in the mid-2000s, many former executives say,
with advertisers desperate for a presence in the new online
medium filling the company's coffers. But even then, Google
was busily undermining Yahoo's core business - helping
people find things on the internet.
By 2008, Yahoo was fending off a contentious takeover bid
from Microsoft Corp and struggling to define its
mission. That core question was never really answered, leading
to years of management instability and shifting priorities.
Google, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and a
host of new companies, meanwhile, claimed much of the territory
that might have been Yahoo's.
The auction of the company's core assets - which has drawn
bids from Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc and
others and is expected to conclude by the end of the month - is
likely to value them at about a hundredth of what Google-parent
Alphabet Inc is worth. The auction does not include Yahoo's
valuable stakes in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the
Chinese e-commerce juggernaut, and Yahoo Japan Corp.
THE ALUMNI NETWORK
Some of the 23 former Yahoo executives interviewed by
Reuters carry other emotions, including frustration with all the
missed opportunities, and anger over the management dysfunction
that has plagued the company for a decade.
Still, many former employees remember the Yahoo of a certain
era as a special place, pointing to a youthful energy, a culture
of learning and the excitement of being on the front lines of
the internet revolution.
"Working at Yahoo for people who were young in their career
was like going to a large research university," said Dan
Finnigan, a former senior vice president of Yahoo and now
president and CEO of Jobvite. "People who started in media went
into sales, people who started in sales went into recruiting,
people went from engineering to product. It was highly
encouraged."
Luanne Calvert, chief marketing officer at Virgin America
Inc, was at Yahoo from 1999 to 2002. She credits the
experience with making her career.
"It was pretty amazing that you could kind of create your
own job" at Yahoo, as she did. "I became the queen bee of buzz
marketing ... It changed my life in terms of (experience that
was) really relevant to the future of marketing."
Many ex-Yahoos are quick to acknowledge that the company
eventually lost focus as it grew big and bureaucratic, and came
to be dominated internally by endless meetings and powerpoint
presentations.
By 2010, said Shashi Seth, who arrived that year as a senior
vice president, "people just looked at Yahoo as a job. It wasn't
their passion."
Still, even today, the eagerness of ex-Yahoos to work with
one another is undiminished. A Meetup group, at least two
Facebook groups, a smartphone app called "xY!z Network" and a
LinkedIn group with more than 15,000 members tie the ex-Yahoos
together. For some, connections with fellow Yahoo alumni turned
into lasting business relationships.
Slack, the red-hot business messaging upstart, was founded
by Flickr creator and former Yahoo executive Stewart
Butterfield, and financed by former vice president of Yahoo
search Andrew Braccia, who is now a general partner at venture
capital firm Accel.
Accel has also invested in Cloudera, co-founded by former
Yahoo engineering VP Amr Awadallah.
Ann Crady Weiss, a former director of business development
at Yahoo and co-founder of nursery products company Hatch Baby,
said the majority of financing she's received since leaving
Yahoo and starting two businesses "came either directly from a
Yahoo person or one degree of separation from a Yahoo person."
"For me, that alumni network and those referrals set me on a
path for success," she said. "Yahoo was critical to my future."
Rob Solomon, former Yahoo senior vice president of commerce
and current GoFundMe CEO, last year published a list of several
dozen former Yahoo executives who moved on to become Silicon
Valley power players. Some of its other illustrious members
include LinkedIn Corp CEO Jeff Weiner, WhatsApp
co-founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton, and the late SurveyMonkey
CEO Dave Goldberg.
The power and reach of the Yahoo diaspora, Solomon said,
helps dull the pain of the company's decline.
"We know each other, we trust each other," he said. "We've
been through a lot together and will all help each other out."
(Reporting by Deborah M. Todd and Jeffrey Dastin in San
Francisco; Editing by Jonathan Weber)