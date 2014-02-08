Feb 8 Internet portal Yahoo is
partnering with consumer reviews website Yelp to beef
up local results in its search engine, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Saturday.
Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer unveiled the news at an
employee meeting on Friday, the newspaper said, citing a person
present at the meeting.
Yahoo's search engine will incorporate Yelp's listings and
reviews and the feature will be launched in the coming weeks,
the newspaper said.
The terms of the deal, which could help Yahoo compete with
market leader Google, were not revealed.
Yahoo and Yelp could not be immediately reached for comment.