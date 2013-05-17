U.S. net neutrality advocates blast Ajit Pai effort to reverse rules
WASHINGTON Advocates of landmark net neutrality rules on Friday blasted Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai's plans to roll back the Obama era legal framework.
Yahoo Japan Corp (4689.T) said on Friday night it suspected that up to 22 million of its user IDs may have been "leaked" and it detected an unauthorized attempt to access the administrative system of its web portal Yahoo Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported.
The leaked information does not include passwords and data necessary for identity verification to reset passwords, the agency said.
The company detected the access attempt at around 9 pm on Thursday, Kyodo reported.
Yahoo Japan checked its system after severing access and found traces of an attempt to steal user IDs, according to Kyodo.
Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) has a 35 percent stake in Yahoo Japan.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc on Friday dropped a lawsuit it filed the previous day against the U.S. Homeland Security Department, saying the government had withdrawn a summons for records about who was behind an account critical of President Donald Trump.