TOKYO Nov 9 Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha
Co Ltd said on Friday that it and Danone SA
have agreed to continue talks on the French food company
possibly taking a bigger stake in Yakult.
The talks are based on a premise that Yakult will retain its
independence, a Yakult executive told reporters.
Danone first took a stake in Yakult in 2000 and the two
firms entered into a strategic agreement in 2004. Under the
terms of that deal, Danone could not lift its stake to more than
20 percent for five years.
The agreement was revised in 2007 and the provision was
extended for an additional three years, until it expired earlier
this year.
