* Yakult Exec: Danone lifting stake would affect
independence
* Danone eyeing raising stake to 28 pct from 20 pct -reports
* Deal limiting Danone's Yakult holdings expires next
Tuesday
(Adds comments, tie-up background)
TOKYO, May 11 Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha
Co said on Friday it does not want top stakeholder
French food company Danone SA to lift its shareholding
on concerns such a move would affect its independence.
Last month, Japanese media reported Danone was in talks with
Yakult, best known for its fermented lactic drinks, to lift its
stake to 28 percent from around 20 percent the consumer goods
giant currently holds.
Danone could also launch a tender offer bid to acquire up to
35 percent of Yakult if talks fail to reach agreement, giving it
a controlling stake in the company by allowing it to veto board
decisions, the reports said.
"We do not wish for Danone to lift its holdings," Yoshihiro
Kawabata, the executive in charge of Yakult's overseas business,
said at a financial results briefing in Tokyo.
"We are currently having amicable discussions, so I do not
expect that to happen," Kawabata said in response to a question
about what Yakult would do if Danone began to increase its
stake.
"But for the sake of argument, from the perspective of our
independence, it would be difficult to maintain our ties if that
did happen," he added.
Danone first took a stake in Yakult in 2000 and the two
firms entered into a strategic agreement in 2004. Under the
terms of that deal, Danone could not lift its stake to more than
20 percent for five years.
The agreement was revised in 2007 and the provision was
extended for an additional three years. It is now set to expire
next Tuesday.
Under their strategic partnership, the two firms have teamed
up to establish joint ventures in India and Vietnam, and reports
have said Danone wants to greater leverage Yakult's lactic acid
technology and sales network in emerging economies.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by James Topham and Miki
Kayaoka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)