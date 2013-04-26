Britain's FTSE falters ahead of holiday, banks in focus
* AB Foods boosted by upgrade (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days)
(Corrects to delete final two paragraphs, which contained erroneous information that provisions limiting Danone's stake in Yakult had expired.)
TOKYO, April 26 Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha Co Ltd and France's Danone SA will dissolve a strategic tie-up, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The source said Danone would retain its 20 percent stake in the Japanese company. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
LONDON, April 13 Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser Group have picked Morgan Stanley to advise on their planned food brand disposals, sources said on Thursday, giving the U.S. investment bank a seat at two of the consumer industry's most sought-after tables.