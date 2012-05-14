A model sits on a Yamaha motorbike displayed during the 9th Auto Expo in New Delhi January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files

Yamaha Motor Co will spend 15 billion rupees over the next five years on a new two-wheeler factory in India, the Japanese automaker's Indian unit said, as the company ramps up capacity in the world's second-largest motorcycle market.

The new factory, to be built outside Chennai, will begin production in January 2014 with capacity of 400,000 vehicles, rising to 1.8 million vehicles by 2018, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement on Monday.

Yamaha currently has two plants in India and a total capacity of 1 million two wheelers.

