JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 8 Saudi's Yamama Saudi Cement Co plans to increase its capital by 50 percent through a bonus share issue, the firm said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

The firm will increase its capital to 2.025 billion riyals ($540 million) from 1.35 billion riyals, the statement said.

"The Capital Market Authority (approved) Yamama Saudi Cement Co's request to increase its capital from 1.35 billion to 2.025 billion riyals through issuing one bonus share for every two existing shares," it said.

"Such increase will be paid by transferring an amount of 675 million riyals from additional reserve to the company's capital," it added.

Yamama said on January 3 that it estimated fourth-quarter profits would be 19 percent up on the same period in 2010, partly due to higher sales. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by David French)