UPDATE 1-More than 50 miners trapped in explosion in Iran, some feared dead
May 3 More than 50 miners were trapped after a huge explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday, and some were feared to have died, state media reported.
Feb 11 Yamana Gold Inc will go ahead with the construction of a mine at its Cerro Moro gold and silver project in Argentina, the Toronto-based gold miner said on Wednesday.
The cost to build and sustain the mine is expected to be $398 million, Yamana said in a statement.
Production is expected to begin in the second half of 2017, it said adding that under the current plan, the mine will produce on average 102,000 ounces of gold and 5 million ounces of silver a year.
All-in sustaining costs, the gold industry's benchmark cost metric, are expected to be between $547 to $557 per ounce of gold and $7.60 to $7.80 per ounce of silver over the life of the mine, Yamana said.
The announcement comes a day after Yamana rival Kinross Gold Corp said it will not proceed with a $1.6 billion expansion of its Tasiast mine in Africa because of the current weak and volatile price of gold. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Grant McCool and Alan Crosby)
