April 8 Yamana Gold Inc plans to make
its Brio Gold unit a publicly listed company in the third
quarter to realize the unit's "considerable value," the Canadian
gold producer said on Wednesday.
Yamana has engaged National Bank Financial Inc and CIBC
World Markets Inc as financial advisers to assist in the
listing, it said in a statement. Yamana did not provide any
details on how shares in Brio would be offered to the public.
Yamana created Brio in December 2014 by parceling off some
of its noncore Brazilian assets into a subsidiary. It said on
Wednesday that "considerable progress" has been made to improve
the operations at its producing mines. It noted efforts at
Brio's C1 Santa Luz mine have advanced more quickly than
anticipated.
Brio Chief Executive Gil Clausen said last month that a
public listing of the unit could be in the cards for 2015, as
well as acquisitions of modest-sized assets.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)