Feb 11 Yamana Gold Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday after writing down the value of mines in Brazil and Chile.

In the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, the Toronto-based gold miner reported a net loss from continuing operations of $299.5 million, or 35 cents a diluted share, compared with a net loss of $442.8 million, or 59 cents a share, in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)