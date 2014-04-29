(Removes reference to Canadian cents. The company reports in U.S. currency)

April 29 Yamana Gold Inc fell to a net loss in the first quarter on the back of weaker gold, silver and copper prices, lower metal sales and higher sale costs.

The Canadian-based gold miner on Tuesday reported a net loss of $29.6 million, or 4 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with net earnings of $102.1 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)