TORONTO Feb 22 Miner Yamana Gold
reported a 8 percent boost in adjusted profit on higher precious
metal prices and a boost in concentrate sales volume.
For the quarter ended Dec. 31, net earnings fell to $89.6
million, or 12 cents a share. That compared with $125.6 million,
or 17 cents, in the year-before quarter.
On an adjusted basis, earnings rose to $184.2 million, or 25
cents a share, compared with $171 million, or 23 cents a share
in the same quarter of 2010.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 26 cents a
share on revenue of $601.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $568.8 million.
In a separate statement, the Toronto-based miner said it
boosted its reserves by 2 million ounces to 18.6 million ounces
in 2011. The miner also raised its annual dividend by 10 percent
to 22 cents per share.