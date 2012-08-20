PERTH Aug 20 Majority Chinese-owned Yancoal
said it would review expansion plans at its seven
Australian coal mines as slowing economic growth in top consumer
China pressures global prices of the commodity.
Several companies operating in Australia, including mining
giants BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Xstrata
, have recently taken steps such as deferring expansion
plans and cutting staff to reduce costs to deal with falling
coal prices.
Australian thermal coal prices have slipped
about 18 percent so far this year and metallurgical coal prices
have dropped more than 25 percent since the beginning of July.
Yancoal produces both thermal and metallurgical coal.
"Yancoal is considering all options to reduce costs," the
company said in a presentation by Chief Executive Murray Bailey
released to the Australian stock exchange on Monday.
"Expansion plans across all mines will be reviewed and
ranked to ensure that the appropriate capital expenditure
discipline is maintained," the company said.
Australian mining operations, which have higher costs of
production than competitors in other top producing nations such
as Indonesia and Colombia, have been particularly hit hard by
the combination of low coal prices, weak demand and a strong
Australian dollar.
"Further job losses are a certainty. The bottom line in 2012
is that many Queensland coal producers are now generating cash
losses," Michael Roche, the chief executive officer of the
Queensland Resources Council said earlier on Monday at an
industry conference in Brisbane.
Yancoal, which is majority-owned by Chinese parent company,
Yanzhou Coal, was listed on the Australian stock exchange in
June after a merger with Australia's Gloucester Coal.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Himani Sarkar)