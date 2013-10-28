MELBOURNE Oct 28 China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co
is under pressure to raise its $191 million offer to
take its Australian Yancoal unit private from Singapore's Noble
Group, a key Yancoal shareholder, people familiar with
the process said.
Yanzhou proposed in July to buy out the 22 percent
of Yancoal Australia Ltd that it does not already own
at A$0.91 a share, but it has yet to make a formal offer.
Hong Kong-based commodities trader Noble, which owns more
than half the minority shares and could block the deal from
going ahead, has put a proposal to Yanzhou for a higher offer,
two people familiar with the process said.
"Noble understands what Yanzhou's objectives are and is
empathetic, but they want proper value for their stock," one of
the people said.
Yancoal's independent directors said on Monday they were not
involved in any discussions between Noble and Yanzhou and were
unaware of the outcome of any talks.
Yanzhou, China's third biggest coal firm by market value,
was not immediately available for comment. Noble declined to
comment.
The deal would give Yanzhou more control over a key coal
asset at a time when its market value has slumped in line with
falling coal prices. But it is expected face stiff opposition
from local regulators as it appears to run counter to previous
requirements that Yancoal be run as an Australian company.
The government would have to waive key conditions imposed on
Yanzhou when it took over Felix Resources in 2009 for A$3.5
billion and when Yancoal merged with Gloucester Coal last year.
Sources declined to comment on the status of Yanzhou's talks
with the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), which must make
a recommendation to Australia's new treasurer, Joe Hockey.
FIRB conditions required Yanzhou to list its Australian
assets, which it did last year through the Gloucester merger, to
reduce its 78 percent stake in Yancoal Australia to less than 70
percent and to cut its economic stake in the underlying Felix
assets to no more than 50 percent by the end of 2013.
Yancoal's shares rose 1.4 percent on Monday to A$0.72,
trading well below the value of the offer as uncertainty weighs
on whether a deal will go ahead.
($1 = 1.0431 Australian dollars)
