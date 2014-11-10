* Parent Yanzhou could end up with more than 90 pct stake

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Nov 10 China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd has moved to shore up its struggling Australian arm, Yancoal Australia Ltd, through a $2.3 billion deal that could pave the way for the Chinese firm to take over its subsidiary.

The move follows the failure of a plan by Yanzhou to privatise Yancoal earlier this year after resistance from the Australian company's second-largest shareholder, Hong Kong-based trader Noble Group.

Yancoal said on Monday it plans to raise up to $2.3 billion through a sale of convertible notes to shareholders with its parent Yanzhou kicking in its full 78 percent share, worth $1.8 billion.

Noble, which has 13 percent of Yancoal and would have to pay $300 million for its share of the notes, has not seen the offer, and therefore declined to comment on it, a spokesman said.

If Yanzhou converted its notes into shares and no other shareholders either bought notes or converted them, Yanzhou would hold more than 90 percent stake of Yancoal, allowing it to make a compulsory bid for the shares it does not own.

"Yanzhou Coal will acquire all the available convertible notes we are able to acquire," Zhang Baocai, the board secretary of Yanzhou told Reuters.

"If it turns out that we are the only shareholder purchasing the notes, then we will be able to secure a 98 percent stake in Yancoal after the conversion. But there is still a lot of uncertainty."

Yancoal's shares sank 27 percent to a record low, giving the company a market value of just A$159 million ($138 million), after the plan was announced. Yanzhou's shares rose 4.5 percent to HK$6.57.

Yanzhou will also provide A$1.4 billion to help fund Yancoal's loss-making coal operations and pay distributions on the notes, cashing up the Australian business that has been hammered by a drop in coal prices to 5-1/2 year lows.

Yancoal's shares have plunged 71 percent this year, a much bigger fall than its closest rivals in Australia, Whitehaven Coal and New Hope Coal, as it has struggled to manage its debt.

Most of the funds raised will be used to repay existing debt owed to Yanzhou, effectively refinancing short-term debt into long-term debt. The debt is the legacy of Yanzhou's A$3.5 billion acquisition of Felix Resources in 2009 at the height of the coal boom and its takeover of Gloucester Coal in 2011.

