MOSCOW Feb 22 Yandex, Russia's
most popular search engine, said on Wednesday it expects to
report 40 to 45 percent revenue growth in full-year 2012, a
slowdown from 60 percent last year.
"The slowdown is a natural process. The growth is now driven
by increasing activity and not user numbers," Yandex chief
financial officer Alexander Shulgin told a press conference.
Yandex, which raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed
initial public offering (IPO) in New York last May, also said
its fourth-quarter adjusted net income rose 50 percent to 2.198
billion roubles ($74 million), beating expectations.
The average forecast for net profit, adjusted for stock
based compensation expenses, was 2.14 billion roubles.
Quarterly revenue grew 56 percent to 6.44 billion roubles,
above a 6.32 billion rouble forecast, and adjusted earnings
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) increased 48 percent to 3.27 billion roubles.