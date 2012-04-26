MOSCOW, April 26 Yandex, Russia's most
popular search engine, reported on Thursday a 53 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit, year-on-year, and reaffirmed sales
growth guidance for the year.
The company, which raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed
initial public offering (IPO) in New York last May, said net
profit totalled 1.258 billion roubles ($42.80 million) in the
first three months of 2012 against 820 million roubles in the
same period of 2011.
Quarterly revenues increased 51 percent to 5.9 billion
roubles, Yandex said in a statement.
It reaffirmed guidance for the full-year 2012 revenue growth
at 40-45 percent in rouble terms after a 60 percent growth rate
in 2011.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 38 percent in the January through
March period to 2.4 billion roubles, with an EBITDA margin of
40.5 percent.
Adjusted net income increased by 38 percent to 1.5 billion
roubles.