MOSCOW, April 26 Yandex, Russia's most popular search engine, reported on Thursday a 53 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, year-on-year, and reaffirmed sales growth guidance for the year.

The company, which raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO) in New York last May, said net profit totalled 1.258 billion roubles ($42.80 million) in the first three months of 2012 against 820 million roubles in the same period of 2011.

Quarterly revenues increased 51 percent to 5.9 billion roubles, Yandex said in a statement.

It reaffirmed guidance for the full-year 2012 revenue growth at 40-45 percent in rouble terms after a 60 percent growth rate in 2011.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 38 percent in the January through March period to 2.4 billion roubles, with an EBITDA margin of 40.5 percent.

Adjusted net income increased by 38 percent to 1.5 billion roubles.