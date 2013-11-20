BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing
Nov 20 Yangarra Resources Ltd : * Announces third quarter 2013 financial and operating results and provides
2014 guidance * Capital spending for 2013 is updated to $40 millionversus the previously
guided $35 million * 2013 annual production is now forecast to be 2,200 boe/d down from 2,400
boe/d * Says expects to exit the 2013 year at 3,000 boe/d * Has approved an initial capital budget for $45 millionin 2014 * Q3 petroleum and natural gas sales 9.4 million versus $4.3 million ; Q3
earnings per share $0.00 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* David Sokol reports 13.8 percent passive stake in Access National Corp as on April 1, 2017 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nxnT1L] Further company coverage: