TAIPEI Feb 20 Shipper China COSCO is in
talks to buy a stake in a port terminal operated by Taiwan's
Yang Ming Marine Transport, two sources close to the
matter said on Monday, the first such investment across the
Taiwan Strait.
COSCO will be joined in the deal by Japan's Kawasaki Kisen
Kaisha, and hopes to reach an agreement in the first
half of 2012 for a stake in the No 6 terminal at the southern
port of Kaohsiung, the sources said. No further details were
available.
One of the sources said that China Merchants Holdings
and several unnamed U.S. firms had also approached
Yang Ming about investing in the terminal.
Yang Ming President Robert Ho said that several parties were
involved in the process, but declined to give names or other
details.
Business ties between Taiwan and China have reached their
best level in 60 years after the island's government began a
policy of economic rapprochement with its political rival, and
are expected to accelerate further after the government was
re-elected on Jan. 14.
China COSCO, Yang Ming and Kawasaki are all members of
CKYH-the Green Alliance of freight shippers.
The No 6 terminal at the port can berth four large ships at
a time, and Yang Ming has 50-year rights to operate it under an
agreement with Taiwan's government.
Shares in Yang Ming closed up 2.45 percent, beating the main
board's 0.77 percent gain. COSCO jumped 2.34 percent in
Hong Kong trading, while Kawasaki rose 3.95 percent in Japan.
(Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung)