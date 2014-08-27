BRIEF-Atlantic Capital Bancshares posts Q1 EPS of $0.13
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares, inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
Aug 27 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit up 60-80 percent y/y at 597.5-672 million yuan(97.27-109.39 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vQFqRl
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares, inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Mastercard names ed mclaughlin president of operations and technology