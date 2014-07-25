BRIEF-Cosmos Group sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to down 41.36 pct to 60.9 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)
July 25 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 228.5 million new shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1l0zdvK
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
