May 23 Yango Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.53 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 27 for 2015

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 30 and the dividend will be paid on May 30

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DyAoiT

