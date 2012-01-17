SINGAPORE Jan 17 Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd said on Tuesday it had entered into a joint venture agreement with a unit of German shipping firm Peter Dohle Shiffahrts-KG to set up four ship-owning companies.

Each ship-owning company will become the owner of one of the four units of 92,500 deadweight tonne post-panamax bulk carriers, which are currently under construction by Yangzijiang's subsidiary.

