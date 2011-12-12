SINGAPORE Dec 12 Singapore-listed shipbuilder Yangzijiang said on Monday it has entered into a joint venture with Qatar Investment Corp to set up two companies.

Yangzijiang said its wholly-owned subsidiary will invest $150 million in one of the companies, YZJ Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd (YOECCL), representing a 60 percent stake in the firm.

YZJ Offshore Engineering Pte Ltd, another unit set up by the joint venture with Qatar Investment Corp, will invest $100 million for the remaining 40 percent stake in YOECCL.

YOECCL's main business will be to construct and repair offshore oil and gas marine vessels and platforms.