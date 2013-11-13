* Net profit falls 6 pct on year to 820.7 million yuan
($134.72 million)
* Yangzijiang on track to win $3 billion new orders in 2013
* Yangzijiang sees industry profit margins drop, plans
diversification
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 13 China's third-largest listed
shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd is
on track this year to win the most new orders since 2007, a feat
unlikely to be repeated soon as it has now almost reached full
capacity.
Yangzijiang, based in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, took
home new orders worth $2.1 billion in the first nine months of
2013 and is poised to end the year with $3 billion worth of new
orders, Chairman Ren Yuanlin told reporters.
The strong performance helped build up an outstanding order
book worth $3.9 billion at the end of September, the highest in
nearly two years, but that also means the company will have
limited capacity for new contracts from now until 2016, Ren
said.
Profit margins are also likely to be squeezed as many of
these outstanding orders were converted from options booked at
prices that were below current market rates by as much as 10
percent, he added.
"We made a mistake by signing too many options with ship
owners in March and April this year," Ren said after the company
reported a six percent decline in its third-quarter net profit.
"We are asking the ship owners that want early deliveries to
pay more, and adjusting our capacity to squeeze in some slots
for 2015 and 2016 deliveries, to mitigate the impact."
Yangzijiang is one of the few big yards in China's
shipbuilding sector that have benefited from a revival in ship
orders this year, even as the global shipping industry remains
troubled for the sixth consecutive year.
Only 4 percent of China's more than 1,600 yards have scored
new contracts so far this year, pointing to possible
consolidation in the bloated sector.
Ren said China's shipbuilding sector could face lower
margins next year due to low prices, and Yangzijiang plans to
diversify into a number of businesses, including trading and
shipping, to reduce its reliance on ship building segment.
The company aims to reduce ship building's contribution to
revenue to 60 percent within three years from above 80 percent
now, Ren said.
Orders placed at Chinese yards in the first nine months of
the year, in deadweight tonnage terms, jumped 80 percent from
the whole of 2012, but the growth in dollar terms was a far
moderate 10 percent, according to the World Shipyard Monitor
published by Clarkson Research.
($1 = 6.0919 Chinese yuan)
