Oct 18 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 1.5 percent y/y at 360.8 million yuan ($59.16 million)

* Says profit rise due to strong market share in Beijing, sales volume increase in key Chinese citiesSource text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hax83vFurther company coverage: ($1 = 6.0982 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)