BOSTON Jan 3 Privately held technology research
firm 451 Group said it has acquired Yankee Group, a competitor
that focuses on the mobile communications industry, from private
equity firm Alta Communications.
Yankee Group and 451 compete with firms including Forrester
Research Inc, Gartner Inc and IDC in providing
research that companies use to evaluate technologies.
Terms of the deal, announced on Thursday, were not
disclosed.
Yankee Group Chief Executive Terry Waters will remain with
the company, which will operate as a unit of 451 Group.
New York-based 451 Group has more than 200 employees. The
companies declined to disclose how many people work for Yankee
Group, whose headquarters is in Boston.
Yankee Group was founded in 1970 by Howard Anderson, who is
now a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management.