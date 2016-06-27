June 27 The New York Yankees and eBay Inc's
StubHub agreed to a $100 million deal allowing it to
take charge of reselling Yankees tickets, Bloomberg reported,
citing a person familiar with the matter.
As part of the six-and-a-half year deal, StubHub will be
able to advertise inside the stadium. The new pact will come in
effect post the 'All Star' break, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
(bloom.bg/28YpyqW)
StubHub will replace Ticketmaster, which currently runs the
Yankees ticket-resale business, according to the report.
The baseball team and StubHub were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)