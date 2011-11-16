(Adds details)

SINGAPORE Nov 16 Shares of Yanlord Land Group surged as much as 14.6 percent on Wednesday after a company linked to billionaire investor Peter Lim raised its stake in the Singapore-listed Chinese developer.

Terzetto Capital bought more than 8.7 million shares in the company, raising its stake to 5.1 percent from 4.65 percent, Yanlord said in a regulatory filing.

Terzetto bought the shares in the open market at an average price of S$1.0583 per share. Peter Lim has a deemed interest in the shares held by Terzetto, according to Yanlord.

Wilmar International Ltd Chairman Kuok Khoon Hong and UOB Kay Hian Holdings Chairman Wee Ee Chao also raised their deemed interest in Yanlord to more than 5 percent, Yanlord said in separate filings .

Yanlord shares were up 9.4 percent at S$1.16 at 0543 GMT, with 31.7 million shares changing hands. The trade was around 2.7 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

Traders said Lim's investment suggested the highly regarded Singapore investor believed the stock had been oversold amid concerns about the Chinese residential property market.

"Before the surge, the stock was trading at about 60-65 percent discount to consensus NAV (net asset value)," said Donald Chua, an analyst at CIMB Research.

Yanlord is one of the stronger Chinese property developers, enjoying much-higher-than-usual margins for its projects which are predominantly located at prime cities such as Shanghai, he added.

It is not clear when Terzetto and the Singapore tycoons first bought shares in Yanlord, as Singapore Exchange rules require that purchases be disclosed only when the stake crosses 5 percent.

Yanlord did not respond to queries from Reuters.

Yanlord, whose main shareholder is founder and CEO Zhong Sheng Jian, last week posted a 99 percent drop in quarterly net profit to 6.5 million yuan, which it blamed on lower sales of properties during the period.

Even after the surge on Wednesday, Yanlord shares have fallen about 30 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)