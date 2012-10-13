RIYADH Oct 13 Saudi Arabia's Yanbu National
Petrochemical Co (Yansab) said on Saturday its
third-quarter net profit almost halved from last year thanks to
reduced product prices and a unit shutdown.
The producer, an affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(Sabic), said it earned 436 million riyals ($116) in
the three months to Sep 30, compared to 828 million riyals in
the prior year period.
Second-quarter net profit was 650 million riyals, the
company said in its statement, posted on the website of the
Saudi bourse.
