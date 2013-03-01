PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 1
June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, March 1 Chinese wine firm Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd reported a 11.1 percent fall in net profit for 2012 to 1.7 billion yuan ($273 million), according to a preliminary earnings report to the Shenzhen stock exchange. ($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 31 U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday unveiled criminal insider trading charges against a San Francisco-area man they said conducted illegal trades in Ross Stores Inc in a scheme that generated more than $8.2 million profit from 2009 to 2012.