* Yanzhou gets Australia treasurer nod for Gloucester deal
* Yanzhou gets more time to cut stake in Australian unit
(Adds details)
SYDNEY, March 8 China's Yanzhou Coal
Mining CO On Thursday crossed a key hurdle in the
takeover of Australia's Gloucester Coal and got an
additional 12 month lifeline to bring down its stake in its
Australian unit to less than 70 percent.
Australian federal treasurer Wayne Swan approved the deal
between Yanzhou's unit Yancoal and Gloucester Coal with some
conditions and cited global market volatility as the reason for
giving the Chinese firm till end 2013 to cut its stake.
The deal is yet another case of a Chinese company buying up
natural resource assets in Australia, tapping its commodity base
to fuel massive residential, commercial and infrastructure
projects across China
A condition of Yancoal's A$3.3 billion takeover of another
Australian coal miner, Felix Resources, in 2009 required it to
float at least 30 percent of the business on the local exchange
by 2012.
The reverse takeover of Gloucester gives Yancoal, a local
listing without having to risk an initial public offering in a
shaky market, where coal stocks in particular have been
pummelled on worries about a global economic downturn.
But after the deal, where Gloucester shareholders will get
A$639 million ($673.60 million) or A$3.15 a share and a 22
percent stake in the merged entity, Yanzhou will own a 78
percent stake, pushing it to dilute further to meet the
conditions.
Under Thursday's approval, Yanzhou will need to quarantine
the voting rights of any shares that it holds above 70 percent
in the listed entity after December 2012, the treasurer said.
Since taking over Felix Resources, Yanzhou has bought
Syntech Resources for A$203 million and paid A$297 million for
buying Premier Coal from Wesfarmers. The treasurer said
the Chinese firm will need to cut its stake in the two companies
to below 70 percent by 2014.
Yancoal and Gloucester both have mines and projects in New
South Wales and Queensland. Gloucester aims to expand production
to 10 million tonnes a year by 2016, while Yancoal expects to
produce 20 million tonnes a year by 2015.
Gloucester, which has a market value of A$1.6 billion, is 64
percent owned by commodities trader Noble Group.
Singapore-listed Noble, whose businesses range from cotton
and sugar to coal and iron ore, has agreed to the deal.
($1 = 0.9486 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)