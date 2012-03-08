* Yanzhou gets Australia treasurer nod for Gloucester deal

* Yanzhou gets more time to cut stake in Australian unit (Adds details)

SYDNEY, March 8 China's Yanzhou Coal Mining CO On Thursday crossed a key hurdle in the takeover of Australia's Gloucester Coal and got an additional 12 month lifeline to bring down its stake in its Australian unit to less than 70 percent.

Australian federal treasurer Wayne Swan approved the deal between Yanzhou's unit Yancoal and Gloucester Coal with some conditions and cited global market volatility as the reason for giving the Chinese firm till end 2013 to cut its stake.

The deal is yet another case of a Chinese company buying up natural resource assets in Australia, tapping its commodity base to fuel massive residential, commercial and infrastructure projects across China

A condition of Yancoal's A$3.3 billion takeover of another Australian coal miner, Felix Resources, in 2009 required it to float at least 30 percent of the business on the local exchange by 2012.

The reverse takeover of Gloucester gives Yancoal, a local listing without having to risk an initial public offering in a shaky market, where coal stocks in particular have been pummelled on worries about a global economic downturn.

But after the deal, where Gloucester shareholders will get A$639 million ($673.60 million) or A$3.15 a share and a 22 percent stake in the merged entity, Yanzhou will own a 78 percent stake, pushing it to dilute further to meet the conditions.

Under Thursday's approval, Yanzhou will need to quarantine the voting rights of any shares that it holds above 70 percent in the listed entity after December 2012, the treasurer said.

Since taking over Felix Resources, Yanzhou has bought Syntech Resources for A$203 million and paid A$297 million for buying Premier Coal from Wesfarmers. The treasurer said the Chinese firm will need to cut its stake in the two companies to below 70 percent by 2014.

Yancoal and Gloucester both have mines and projects in New South Wales and Queensland. Gloucester aims to expand production to 10 million tonnes a year by 2016, while Yancoal expects to produce 20 million tonnes a year by 2015.

Gloucester, which has a market value of A$1.6 billion, is 64 percent owned by commodities trader Noble Group.

Singapore-listed Noble, whose businesses range from cotton and sugar to coal and iron ore, has agreed to the deal.

($1 = 0.9486 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)