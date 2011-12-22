HONG KONG Dec 22 Chinese coal producer Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said on Thursday its board has approval a proposed merger between its unit Yancoal Australia and Australia's Gloucester Coal Ltd.

Yanzhou Coal made the announcement in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. No other details were immediately available.

In 2009, Yanzhou unit Yancoal paid A$3.3 billion to take over another Australian coal miner, Felix Resources.

