HONG KONG Dec 22 Chinese coal producer Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said on Thursday its board has approval a proposed merger between its unit Yancoal Australia and Australia's Gloucester Coal Ltd.
Yanzhou Coal made the announcement in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. No other details were immediately available.
In 2009, Yanzhou unit Yancoal paid A$3.3 billion to take over another Australian coal miner, Felix Resources.
For a statement please click here. (Reporting by Alison Leung and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)
