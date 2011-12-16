HONG KONG Dec 16 China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd plans to list its Australian coal assets in 2012, raising capital to fund future acquisitions, Ming Pao Daily reported on Friday, citing senior executive.

The company has believes it can complete the listing before the end of next year, the newspaper said, citing executive director Zhang Baocai.

The Chinese coal producer is considering hiring UBS as adviser for the deal, the paper added. It gave no further details.

Yanzhou Coal officials were not immediately available for comment.

In November, Yanzhou Coal said it would produce more than 20 million tonnes of coal from its Australia assets in 2011 after the company signed two M&A deals in Australia earlier this year, Zhang Minglin, vice general manager of parent Yankuang Group, said.

Yanzhou Coal has made four successful M&A deals in Australia so far and has said it wants to acquire more Australian coal assets. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by David Chance)