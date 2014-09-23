BRIEF-Shanghai Lisheng Racing sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 3-5 mln yuan
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 5 million yuan, compared to net loss of H1 FY 2016 (4.6 million yuan)
Sept 23 Shanghai Yaoji Playing Card Co Ltd
* Says acquires a land site in Shanghai for 238 million yuan(38.78 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mHUBMU
