BRIEF-Skynet Group says unit entered into joint development framework agreement
* Unit entered into a strategic joint development framework agreement with Suzhou Jingyu Medical Device
Dec 26 Shanghai Yaoji Playing Card Co Ltd
* Says to invest up to 125 million yuan ($20.12 million) for 51 percent stake in Beijing-based bicycle producer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/13J9BBj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2114 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Unit entered into a strategic joint development framework agreement with Suzhou Jingyu Medical Device
* Now plans plug-in hybrid and all-electric battery cars for China