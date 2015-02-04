BRIEF-Italpinas Development Corp clarifies on article posted in Business Mirror
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.
Feb 4 Yapi Kredi Koray GYO AS :
* Secures 7.5 million lira ($3.07 million) spot loan from Vakifbank with 1 year maturity
* Says interest rate is 10.7 pct ($1 = 2.4407 liras)
* Q1 NET INTEREST & CREDIT COMMISSIONS INCOME NOK 135 MILLION VERSUS NOK 125 MILLION YEAR AGO