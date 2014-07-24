Fitch: No impact on China Vanke From Shareholder Change

HONG KONG, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the recent shareholder change at China Vanke Co., Ltd (BBB+/Stable) will not have an impact on the rating of the homebuilder. China Resources Co., Limited and China Resources Trade Co., Ltd. (collectively, CRC) on 12 January 2017 said they intend to sell their shares to Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd. (SZMC), which will result in SZMC owning 15.31% of China Vanke and replacing CRC